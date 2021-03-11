NMB Track and Field Series action at Gelvandale Stadium

The second edition of the Nelson Mandela Bay Track and Field Series will get under way at the Gelvandale Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday and finish on Saturday.

This weekend’s session is the second event of the five track and field meetings that have been earmarked to prepare athletes for the upcoming national championships.

Shot put and discus athlete Ischke Senekal of Kariega will be using the weekend’s event and the remaining three sessions as a good stepping stone towards achieving her goal of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old Madibaz Sport/Athletic brand ambassador has been a top achiever in both sports, which has seen her earn provincial, national and international colours on several different occasions.

In 2010, Senekal took first place in shot put at the SA National School Championships in Botswana.

In 2012, she came back with gold for discus and gained a silver medal for shot put in the Zone VI U20 Youth Games in Lusaka. Zambia.

In 2019, she was named Sports Woman of the Year for Athletics at the NMU annual sport awards.

“My goals and aspirations towards athletics are to give them my 100% and even go beyond that,” Senekal said.

“I want to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

“I truly believe that with guidance and assistance I can achieve greater results.”

In the previous track and field meeting which took place at the Westbourne Oval in February, Senekal came first in the women’s open category in shot put.

She will be out to grab a second win in Friday’s event.

Points will be allocated as per the ASA scoring tables.

The highest points earned per athlete per meeting will be used for the competition.

