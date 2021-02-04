Sundowns made to work hard in edging out Stellies

Mamelodi Sundowns had to exercise all their considerable player muscle and tactical quality to edge out tough-as-nails Stellenbosch FC 3-2 in extra time of their Nedbank Cup last-32 matchup at Loftus Versfeld yesterday evening.

Normal time ended on 2-2.

Ashley du Preez put Stellies ahead softly in the 12th minute to set the ball rolling on a thrillingly competitive encounter, Peter Shalulile hitting back for Downs almost immediately in the 16th.

After a number of second-half chances for Downs, Gaston Sirino finally appeared to have hit their winner in the first minute of added time.

Downs were still celebrating and paid for a casual approach at the back as two minutes later Stellies substitute Phathutshedzo Nange levelled to 2-2 to send the match into extra time.