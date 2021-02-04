Sundowns made to work hard in edging out Stellies
Mamelodi Sundowns had to exercise all their considerable player muscle and tactical quality to edge out tough-as-nails Stellenbosch FC 3-2 in extra time of their Nedbank Cup last-32 matchup at Loftus Versfeld yesterday evening.
Normal time ended on 2-2.
Ashley du Preez put Stellies ahead softly in the 12th minute to set the ball rolling on a thrillingly competitive encounter, Peter Shalulile hitting back for Downs almost immediately in the 16th.
After a number of second-half chances for Downs, Gaston Sirino finally appeared to have hit their winner in the first minute of added time.
Downs were still celebrating and paid for a casual approach at the back as two minutes later Stellies substitute Phathutshedzo Nange levelled to 2-2 to send the match into extra time.
Finally, in the 117th minute, Shalulile struck his second and Downs’ winner.
Sundowns would have been bemused to go to the break at 1-1, creating chances, hitting the post, and conceding a soft opener.
Lyle Lakay’s stray pass deep in his half to the feet of Du Preez allowed the sprightly 23-year-old to run between the centrebacks unchallenged and finish low past Ricardo Goss.
Downs hit straight back, right-back Lebohang Maboe’s chip from the halfway line setting free the excellently-timed run to beat offside of Shalulile.
The Namibian lobbed past Sage Stephens then rolled a finish into an open goal.
Lakay’s free-kick in first-half added time was palmed by Stephens onto the upright.
Downs’ mesmeric passing deserved a goal.
It came when Andile Jali’s chip in was half-cleared to Kermit Erasmus, who fed fellow substitute Lesedi Kapinga, who teed up Sirino in the D, the Uruguayan slipping a low strike past Stephens.
That should have been game over.
Crazily, with their third real chance of the game, Stellenbosch’s Argentinian forward Junior Mendieta received a clearance on the right, beat Jali through his legs and teed up fellow substitute Nange to finish past Goss.
In extra time, Maboe danced through a series of challenges and set up Shalulile, who struck the upright.
A game headed for penalties had a plot twist left before that.
In the 27th minute of extra time Downs scored from another appropriately efficient passing display, Sirino on the left finding Themba Zwane outside the box to thread through to Shalulile, who struck an emphatic winner past Stephens.
There might even have been another twist, Goss at full stretch to deny Nathan Sinkala’s header 40 seconds into another added time. — TimesLIVE
