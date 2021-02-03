No treasure for Pirates against on-target Arrows

Orlando Pirates continue to be a model of inconsistency, following up a tough Soweto derby win at the weekend with yesterday evening’s 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Zulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban.

Quick 27-year-old left winger Pule Mmodi — who has earned game time and been a constant threat in Arrows’ front line this season, but scored just once — made that three goals in 2020/2021 with two notched in the 33rd and 67th minutes.

Thembinkosi Lorch missed a penalty for Pirates in the 58th.

Bucs skidded to their third defeat of the season on the wet and slippery, but smooth surface that had held up well in the downpours that have hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, in a match played in more rain.

It was, though, also a third loss in Bucs’ last nine unconvincing matches, which also consist of three draws and three wins, as the pressure perhaps mounts on coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Mandla Ncikazi had overseen Arrows’ good start of just one defeat from 13 matches to be in sixth place, with a game or two in hand on the leading teams, coming into the game.

The coach made one change, Thabani Zuke coming into central defence for captain Matome Mathiane, who got a knock in Arrows’ 2-1 home KZN derby win against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Four changes from a winning team — and one that performed quite solidly beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in Saturday’s Soweto derby — seemed a lot from Zinnbauer.

Innocent Maela, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Azola Tshobeni came in for Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bongani Sam, Ben Motshwari and Vincent Pule.

With so many personnel changes, plus a change to a 3-5-2 system, it seemed no surprise when Pirates struggled for rhythm, even with difficult conditions underfoot, in the opening half.

Arrows opened the scoring when Michael Gumede’s quickly-taken throw-in on the left caught Bucs flat-footed, and Nyauza out of position behind Mmodi, who was able to run through on the left of the box and strike past Richard Ofori from a tight angle.

Arrows made it 2-0 when Zuke’s punt upfield from deep in his half found Mmodi on the wrong side of three Bucs defenders, and able to outpace Ndlovu to run through and beat Ofori.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu defender Tapelo Xoki scored a wonderful last-gasp free-kick in referee’s optional time to give the home side a 4-3 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in a breathtaking seven-goal thriller at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban yesterday afternoon.

The victory was the third in a row for Usuthu, who have now cemented their place in the top half of the Premiership ahead of starting their second round of league fixtures.

AmaZulu allowed Celtic to come back from two goals down to force the game to a 3-3 stalemate before Xoki completed his brace in the fourth minute of added time with a wonder set-piece that gave Sipho Chaine no chance in Phunya Sele Sele’s goals.

Augustine Mulenga‚ Siyethemba Sithebe and Xoki goals had given AmaZulu a 3-1 lead‚ but two late goals by Tchilimbou in the and 89th minute and Victor Letsoalo’s 77th minute looked to have earned Celtic a second successive stalemate against Usuthu.

Tchilimbou had initially cancelled Mulenga’s 12th-minute opener in the 30th minute before Usuthu extended their lead early in the second half. — TimesLIVE