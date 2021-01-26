PEople’s Triathlon set for return in March
Triathletes have been given a glimmer of hope in these dark times after it was announced that ZSports will host the PEople’s Triathlon again in March.
With the two main Ironman races, the 70.3 in East London, meant to be held this past weekend, and the African Championships which usually takes place about March, now postponed, demand for a race grew among the triathlon community in Nelson Mandela Bay. ..
