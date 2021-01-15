Century Racing duo log another top ten finish at 2021 Dakar

Stephane Peterhansel heading for a record-extending 14th Dakar title

Century Racing duo Brian Baragwanath and East London-born co-driver Taye Perry were not put off by small navigational errors as they brought their Midrand built CR6 home in ninth place at the 10th stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally on Wednesday.



After a route on the shores of the Red Sea to get things started, the mountains welcomed competitors on the 10-hour special stage, a 342km route from Neom to Al-Ula, a city in the Medina region of north-western Saudi Arabia...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.