Century Racing duo log another top ten finish at 2021 Dakar
Stephane Peterhansel heading for a record-extending 14th Dakar title
Century Racing duo Brian Baragwanath and East London-born co-driver Taye Perry were not put off by small navigational errors as they brought their Midrand built CR6 home in ninth place at the 10th stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally on Wednesday.
After a route on the shores of the Red Sea to get things started, the mountains welcomed competitors on the 10-hour special stage, a 342km route from Neom to Al-Ula, a city in the Medina region of north-western Saudi Arabia...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.