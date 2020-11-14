Sao Tome matches can be make or break for Bafana and coach Ntseki

If death and taxes are certainties‚ so is the fact that two wins for Bafana Bafana against Sao Tome and Principe either side of this weekend will have them close to qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Also certain is that anything less than the six points from the games at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday night (kickoff 9pm) and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday (3pm) will make life difficult in the campaign. It could also see coach Molefi Ntseki under pressure just five matches into his tenure.

It has been hard to assess Ntseki's performance in his now one-and-a-half years as head coach. No Bafana coach could have seen so many planned fixtures called off due to unforeseen circumstances.

In his first month in charge, first Zambia then Madagascar pulled out of friendlies in response to a wave of xenophobia in SA. Ntseki finally started with a decent friendly win against Mali in October 2019‚ followed by a mixed start to the Nations Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 away defeat to Ghana and 1-0 home win against Sudan.

For a second time Ntseki faced cancelled matches as the back-to-back home and away games against Sao Tome were postponed when international football ground to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.