Free Staters have a point to prove after being ditched from PRO14
Wounded Cheetahs will come out firing
Wounded after being jettisoned from the Guinness PRO14, the Cheetahs will come out firing when they face the Pumas in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday (4.30pm).
The Free Staters will have a prove a point against the visitors from Nelspruit who can expect a hostile reception from a Toyota Stadium crowd, who feel their team has been treated unfairly...
