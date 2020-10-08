Western Force sign Argentina internationals

Australia's Western Force rugby team kept up their aggressive off-season recruitment campaign with the announcement that Argentine internationals Tomas Cubelli and Julian Montoya will join them after the Pumas conclude the Rugby Championship.

Scrumhalf Cubelli, who has 75 caps for the Pumas, played two seasons for the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby before returning home to link with the Jaguares in 2018.

Hooker Montoya has played 59 times for the Pumas and was also at the Jaguares, whose own Super Rugby future is up in the air, with UAR officials telling their players this year to seek new contracts.

"Having an injection of two players who have international experience is going to be an asset," Force coach Tim Sampson said in a statement. "We will be keenly watching them in the upcoming Rugby Championship."

The Force were added to Rugby Australia's domestic Super Rugby AU competition this year after the broader Super Rugby tournament was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

The competition format is still in flux because of Covid-19, although both New Zealand and Australia are expected to play their own domestic versions again in 2021.

The Rugby Championship, involving the Pumas, Wallabies, All Blacks and world champion Springboks, is scheduled to be held in Australia from Nov. 7 to December 12.

