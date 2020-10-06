Orlando Pirates released several players on Tuesday morning and Alfred Ndengane‚ Xola Mlambo and Augustine Mulenga are on the list.

The three‚ who played intermittent roles for the club in the last few years‚ have terminated their contracts with the Buccaneers by mutual consent and are on a list of eight players headed for the exit door.

As Pirates are never short of midfielders‚ Mlambo’s place was always going to be tenuous while Gabadinho Mhango’s sharp-shooting as the main striker relegated Mulenga to bench duty for the better part of last season.

Pirates have plenty of moving parts from a defensive perspective‚ but the purchase of Thulani Hlatshwayo from the now defunct Bidvest Wits may have narrowed some of their options‚ especially at centre-back.

The other players that are being relinquished by the Bucs are Tercious Malepe‚ Diamond Thopola and Meshack Maphangule‚ who were on loan at Chippa United.

Brian Hlongwa has also been released by Pirates.