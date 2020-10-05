Kings flyer Yaw Penxe earns praise at Bok trials

PREMIUM

Flying Southern Kings wing Yaw Penxe put the pain of seeing his team liquidated to one side when he delivered an eye-catching display at the Springbok trials at Newlands on Saturday.



Though he was left without a contract and unemployed after the drama at the Kings, Penxe still managed to put his best foot forward in Cape Town and earned praise from Bok assistant coaches Deon Davids and Mazwandile Stick...

