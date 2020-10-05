Final decision expected to be made after October 10
If call comes, Boks will be ready — Mzwandile Stick
If the call comes to board a plane to Australia to play at the Rugby Championship in November, the Springboks will be ready, despite their lack of game time, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said.
It is expected a final call on whether the Boks will play at the Rugby Championship will be made as soon as possible after October 10, following the opening round of the Super Rugby unlocked competition...
