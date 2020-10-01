Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not just one of the most decorated coaches on the continent‚ but he is also a colourful provider of fiery‚ controversial and quotable quotes.

Over the past seasons‚ the incoming Al Ahly coach has dished out verbal assaults at opposition coaches and clubs to control the narrative with mind games and it often worked to his advantage.

Here are 10 of Mosimane’s outrageous and memorable quotes during his highly successful time at Chloorkop.

1. Mosimane uses mind games ahead of a league match against Kaizer Chiefs in October‚ claiming that Amakhosi had been “benefiting” from poor officiating

“They are currently on good form and they are benefiting. They are enjoying the ride at the moment‚ we just have to do what we have to do and we pray that the contributors don’t help them to benefit.

“… Benni [McCarthy] was crying‚ I am busy crying‚ AmaZulu was complaining‚ Steve Komphela was complaining and even Owen Da Gama is complaining. Who doesn’t complain? They are having a jolly ride on top of the log.”

2. Mosimane stepped up mind games with Chiefs once again calling them a “well rested team” and favourites to win the league

“I call them a well-rested team. They should be able to compete for the league because they are playing on Saturday and then again the next Saturday. They have the energy and time to fix their problems at training.

“Sorry‚ we [Sundowns] have to play every three days‚ but they [Chiefs] are the favourites for me and that is what I said about Bidvest Wits last year because they also didn’t have anything to do [outside the league]‚” said Mosimane about Chiefs in October 2019.

3. Mosimane speaking in October last year where he took a swipe at Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp

“You must remember that when Ernst Middendorp left SA‚ he was always in the DC every day where he was saying the PSL is against him and all those things.

"He was always complaining about referees‚ he went to Thailand on a honeymoon and came back and now he is benefiting.

"Why should we not talk about‚ this is a championship battle and everyone wants to win it. Klopp talks and I will continue to talk.”

4. During the season‚ Mosimane launched endless verbal attacks on Chiefs and here he once said they have no excuse but to win the league because they played less matches

“They [Chiefs] have no excuse. It’s like we are at school‚ I am doing 10 modules and you are doing three or four. At the end of the year you must pass because you did less modules than me.

“And remember you have to pass and with distinctions because I am doing 10 modules and the amount of time in studying is not the same.

"Guys‚ you have to pass and there is no excuse. The league is in their hands and they must win it‚ you can’t fail to do it.”