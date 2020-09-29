Chippa sign Bienvenu to boost strike force

In an attempt to booster their strike force ahead of the new Premiership League season, Chippa United have singed Cameroonian international striker Eva Nga Bienvenu.

The Chilli Boys were the lowest scoring side last season having netted only 18 goals.

They will now pin their hopes on the 27-year-old former Bidvest Wits marksman to get the goal scoring tally ticking this coming season.

The Port Elizabeth side confirmed the Cameroonian signing in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

“Eva Nga played for Costa De Sol who won the 2018/2019 Mocambola in Mozambique,” the statement read.

“He was the top goal scorer with 25 goals and player of the season, before moving to the now defunct Bidvest Wits in January 2020.

“Eva Nga Bienvenu has signed a two-year contract with a year extension option.”

Chippa also announced the arrival of defender Riaan Hanamub.

“Joining Eva as new recruits for the Chilli Boys is 25-year-old Namibian international left lack Riaan Hanamub.

“Riaan is an integral member of the Namibian national team having featured in the last edition of the African Nations Cup.

“Last season, he played for Glad Africa Championship side Jomo Cosmos.

“He has signed a three-year deal with a two-year extension option contract.”

This comes after the exodus of 15 players which was announced by the club on Monday.

The club terminated the contracts of Zimbabwean twins Kevin and Elivs Moyo, Lehlohonolo Masalesa, Phetso Maphanga, Ryan Baartman and William Twala.

Chippa also opted not to renew the contracts of Thabo Rakhale, Boikanyo Komane and Gerald Modisane which have lapsed.

The club further announced that on-loan Orlando Pirates trio of Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Meshack Maphangule would not be returning to Chippa as their deals had lapsed.

Athini Jodwana and Ronaldo Maarman will be loaned out for the 2020/2021 season while Ruzaigh Gamildien signed with Swallows.

Last week the Chilli Boys also announced the return of midfield Sizwe Mdlinzo on a 34-month contract.

— HeraldLIVE