Jake White’s men will try to dominate upfront — Everitt

Sharks ready for charging Bulls in opener

PREMIUM

A wary Cell C Sharks side are bracing themselves for a sustained onslaught from a revamped Vodacom Bulls pack when they lock horns at Loftus Versveld on Saturday.



Under new coach Jake White the Bulls are expected to revert to their old brand of forward dominance which brought them success in the past...

