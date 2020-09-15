Steve Bruce impressed with Newcastle's new signings after winning start

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said he was pleased with how quickly new signings Callum Wilson, Jeff Hendrick and Jamal Lewis have settled into life at the Premier League club after the trio impressed in Saturday's 2-0 win at West Ham United.

Debut goals for striker Wilson and midfielder Hendrick and a solid display by left back Lewis gave Newcastle a comfortable away win in their opening clash.

"It wasn't just the victory that pleased me, it was the way we went about it," Bruce, whose side finished 13th last season, told reporters.

"With the three new faces in the squad, it looked like they'd been there for years, never mind a week, which pleased me and all three had wonderful debuts."

Bruce said that while it was good to win away for home in their first match of the new season they must not get carried away.

"All in all, we've had a decent start but we won't get too carried away after one result because there's still a long way to go," he added.

Newcastle take on Championship (second-tier) side Blackburn Rovers in the second round of the League Cup on Tuesday, where another new signing Ryan Fraser is expected to make his debut.

Bruce's team then return to league action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

