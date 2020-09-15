PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint

Paris St Germain have thrown their support behind Neymar after the Brazil forward reported being a target of a racist slur during the French champions' 1-0 home defeat by Olympique de Marseille on Sunday.

Neymar, 28, one of five players sent off during the match at the Parc des Princes, informed the fourth official he had heard a racist comment while walking off the pitch.

In a statement, PSG urged the French league's governing body (LFP) to investigate the matter.

"Paris St Germain strongly supports Neymar Jr who reported being subjected to racist abuse by an opposing player," the club said.

"The club restates that there is no place for racism in society, in football or in our lives and calls on everyone to speak out against all forms of racism throughout the world.

"Paris St Germain looks forward to the LFP's Disciplinary Commission to investigate and ascertain the facts, and the club remains at the LFP's disposal for any assistance required."

Littered with fouls throughout, the clash boiled over in the last minute of stoppage time when a full-scale brawl broke out on the pitch.

PSG's Neymar, Laywin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes as well as Marseille's Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi were sent off after players aimed punches and kicks at each other.

Neymar, who struck Spaniard Alvaro Gonzalez on the back of the head, tweeted after the match that his only regret was not hitting the Marseille defender in the face.

In a separate post on Instagram, Neymar said he wanted the match officials to "position themselves impartially.

"I was punished with a red because I wanted to hit someone who offended me," Neymar said. "I thought I could not leave without doing something because I realised that those in charge would not do anything.

"In our sport, aggressions, insult, swearing are part of the game of the dispute ... but racism and intolerance are unacceptable."

