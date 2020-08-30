Truter will be Swallows coach when Premiership kicks off next month‚ declares owner

Swallows FC owner-chairman David Mogashoa has given a vote of confidence to coach Brandon Truter and declared that the championship-winning mentor will continue to lead the newly promoted side in the Premiership next season.

The Birds soared into the top-flight with a storming win on the final day of the season on Sunday and Mogashoa backed Truter to continue in the hot seat next season.

Mogoasha also pronounced that the R3m winners' prize for the GladAfrica Championship champions will be shared among the technical and playing staff.

“Every single cent and‚ for the record‚ coach Truter is our PSL coach (for next season)‚” said an excited Mogoasha in a tweet after the final whistle.

“They won it on the field under very difficult circumstances.”