Khoza on Wits sale: 'What I know is that there is a trust that bought a club'

It is a trust that has approached the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to purchase the Premiership franchise of Bidvest Wits, and not Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has said.

Khoza was asked in a press conference to clarify where the PSL stands officially on the deal for the sale of 99-year-old club Wits, and at what point in discussions the ratification of the matter is at the league.

The PSL chairman was also asked about the potential complications that might arise from GladAfrica Championship outfit Tshakuma having qualified for the promotion/relegation playoffs, so in with a real chance of also entering the Premier Division next season.

“On Tshakuma, what I know is that there is a trust that bought a club, which was brought to us for consideration,” Khoza said.

“So that trust was the one that made an application for the acquisition of a new status in the Premier Division.”

Mulaudzi, in multiple media interviews, has declared himself the new owner of Wits, saying he will relocate the team to Thohoyandou in Limpopo and rename it TTM next season.

Khoza pointed out this would be against the rules in the NSL (National Soccer League) Handbook, which state a club owner may not buy the franchise of another club within a period of 12 months of owning a team.

“Let me explain this — in terms of the rules for the PSL, no member of a club in the present season can acquire interests directly or indirectly of another club within a period of 12 months,” Khoza said.

“That's why I'm saying that I want it to be technical, but be honest on what is represented before us as an executive committee.

“ ... This one, we are making it clear that it was a trust that came and made an application to us. If it's Mr Tshakuma [Mulaudzi], he must explain himself. Because I cannot vouch for that one.”

The GladAfrica Championship plays its final round on Sunday, where Swallows FC and Ajax Cape Town — both on 53 points, with the Birds ahead on a singe-strike advantage on goal difference — will vie for the title and outright promotion.

TTM (48 points) are assured third spot and a playoff position, and can also have an influence on the title as they meet leaders Swallows (53 points) at Makhulong Stadium in the bio-bubble on Sunday.

Ajax (53 points) meet Mbombela United at Rand Stadium. All final-round matches kick off at 1.30pm.