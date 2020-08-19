I feel World Cup vibes, says France striker Mbappe after PSG's win

Kylian Mbappe said he is feeling similar vibes as during France's World Cup winning campaign in 2018 after Paris St Germain reached the Champions League final with an emphatic 3-0 win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

"I feel the same vibes because we managed to create a group where everyone knows their importance and everyone do their job," the France striker told a news conference.

"We do a lot of activities outside the pitch, maybe it's too much for some but that's how you win titles.

"It's easier to make efforts and sacrifices for your team mates if they are your friends."

Mbappe produced a below-par performance against Leipzig, but he is just back from an ankle injury and still lacks match practice.

He played half an hour in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Atalanta, helping PSG turn the tide as they were 1-0 down.

"When I got injured against St Etienne (in the French Cup final on July 24), I though the Champions League was over for me," the 21-year-old said.

"But the morning after I told myself I needed to be part of this journey, even if I didn't play, at least to bring my good mood to the team."

PSG will face either Olympique Lyonnais or Bayern Munich in Sunday's final, with the Ligue 1 side having Mbappe's preference.

"I'd rather play Lyon because they're a French side, but if it is Bayern, so be it," he said.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig had no chance against PSG Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said, as the German side's 3-0 loss sent them out of the competition.

Leipzig, who had eliminated Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid to reach the last four, hardly got a chance throughout the game with the French champions in complete control.

"We have to accept the result because we weren't able to approach the game as we wanted," Nagelsmann said. "They were better than us. Even if we could have made a lot of things better, maybe it would still not have been enough.

"They were flexible. We started well in the first half. But then conceded the first goal and then the second from a mistake of ours."

PSG went ahead in the 13th minute through Marquinhos and got a second in the 42nd when Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi sent the ball to Leandro Paredes who helped set up Di Maria for their second.

"But I am proud today because my players had their heart in the right spot, even if they lost. I accept that the opponent was overwhelming," said Nagelsmann, who at 33 is the youngest coach to reach the last four of the competitions.

"We must continue improving, to keep showing such heart. We will continue and will be in the competition again. Development is a process. You have to overcome obstacles.

"We know that it was a good season for a young team and we will try to do it again next season and work hard. We will work our way back in the Champions League to experience such situations again."

- Reuters