Springbok Women’s captain Babalwa Latsha says South Africa should start having a serious conversation about the establishment of a professional rugby league sooner rather than later.

Latsha‚ who is a finalist in Athlete of the Year‚ Woman of the Year and Global Woman in Sport at the Momentum gsport Awards‚ said rugby should emulate the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ which started a National Women’s League last year.

“In my personal opinion‚ I think we should at least start the conversation of having a professional league in South Africa‚” she said.

“Women’s football has set a beautiful example for us by establishing a national league and there is a positive that many Banyana Banyana players are plying their trade abroad.

“We’ve developed women’s rugby quite tremendously over the years. We have established Women’s Youth Training Centres across the country and I therefore have reason to believe there has been an amazing spike in the number of women participating in the sport.

“We therefore have a foundation to start from‚ so I am hopeful that we will ultimately reach a level where we can have a fully professional league.”