Wolves need more players next season, says manager Nuno

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo is proud of his side's achievements given the size of their squad but the Portuguese admits the Premier League club will need to bring in new faces in order to remain competitive.

Wolves' 1-0 defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals on Tuesday brought an end to their season that lasted 383 days and 59 games.

Wolves used just 21 players in Premier League matches this season - fewer than any other team - while as many as eight players featured in at least 50 games in all competitions.

"It's a small squad and we must be really proud, but now we need to make good decisions so we do not make mistakes like we did before. We need more players that can help us," Nuno, 46, said.

"It's a short break, you cannot stop and start again. We now have to prepare well for this period, we have to rest. This is the best way and we will look at how we did things."

Arsenal's FA Cup triumph means Wolves will not be a part of the Europa League next season despite their seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

Shakhtar Donetsk booked a clash with Inter Milan in the Europa League semi-finals after goals from Brazilians Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo gave them a 4-1 win over FC Basel in a one-sided last-eight clash on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian champions will take on Inter in Duesseldorf on Monday after Sunday's semi-final in Cologne between 2017 Europa League winners Manchester United and Sevilla, who have won Europe's second-tier competition a record five times.

The final is set for August 21 in Cologne.

Shakhtar, who won Europe's second-tier club competition in 2009, missed a string of chances to triumph by an even bigger margin as they dominated the match with crisp one-touch passing and superior close control.

Moraes headed the Ukrainian side into a second-minute lead after a howler by Basel's Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Nikolic, who was beaten to the ball by the striker after rushing off his line to meet a Marlos corner.

Nikolic made amends with several good saves in the first half but was powerless in the 22nd minute when Taison capped a lightning Shakhtar break with a deflected shot after good work by Marlos and a clever dummy by Patrick.

Marcos Antonio rattled the woodwork with a long-range effort in the 40th minute before Shakhtar took their foot off the pedal in the second half, content with keeping possession as their rivals chased shadows.

Still, Patrick made it 3-0 with a 75th-minute penalty after Yannick Marchand fouled livewire Taison in the area and right back Dodo added the fourth in the 89th minute, with the goal awarded after a VAR check for offside.

Substitute Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted a stoppage time consolation for Basel from close range but the Swiss side had little to cheer after being blown away by their opponents.

