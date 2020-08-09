Sport

Sundowns, Celtic book Nedbank Cup final date

PREMIUM
By Sazi Hadebe - 09 August 2020

After a four-month suspension of SA football the Premier Soccer League had to come up with at least one game capable of providing a lasting memory of the resumption of the 2019-20 season which was so abruptly halted.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits was the PSL’s great hope of delivering exactly that, albeit under unfamiliar circumstances...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Veteran photographer Charles Pullen describes how he captured the 1990 Northern ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read

X