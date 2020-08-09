Sundowns, Celtic book Nedbank Cup final date

PREMIUM

After a four-month suspension of SA football the Premier Soccer League had to come up with at least one game capable of providing a lasting memory of the resumption of the 2019-20 season which was so abruptly halted.



Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits was the PSL’s great hope of delivering exactly that, albeit under unfamiliar circumstances...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.