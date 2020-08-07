Sport

Kings ready to tackle bio bubble battle

By George Byron - 07 August 2020

When the call comes, the Southern Kings will be ready to enter a tough Currie Cup bio bubble battle, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has promised.

SA Rugby are planning to play a double round of Currie Cup fixtures, kicking off in September, that will test the Kings’ mettle...

