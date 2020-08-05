SA weighs in on suspension of Amakhosi's Bobby Motaung
Social media users have welcomed the suspension of Kaizer Chiefs football manager, Bobby Motaung, for allegedly partying despite gatherings being prohibited during lockdown.
Videos of the alleged incident continue to be widely shared on social media with critics saying he risked the safety of players and staff as the PSL season is expected to resume this month.
In its statement, the club said an internal investigation into Motaung's conduct led to the decision to “summarily suspend” him until August 31.
“With the Covid-19 pandemic, our processes have been intensified and stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the club and its members play a role in the curbing of the spread of the virus and flattening the curve.”
The club said Motaung tested negative for Covid-19 on four occasions, but is required to self-quarantine.
Here's a glimpse into what was said on social media:
Even though he has tested negative on three occasions for Covid-19 during the club’s mandatory tests, he is ordered to remain home and self-quarantine during this time #BobbyMotaung 🍻😂— I am my sister's keeper💋 (@Kelebogile_Dton) August 4, 2020
What does suspending someone summararily mean? And a suspension till 31st August? Had it been a player, was the suspension going to be the same? Hai #BobbyMotaung— KOENALDINHO (@djkoenaldinho) August 4, 2020
So vho Bobby is evening grounded at home as we speak 😁 #Bobbymotaung #suspended— Tshifhiwa Vince (@tshifhiwa_vince) August 4, 2020
Smart cellphones are going to destroy many a career. Instead of revolutionizing communication, they’re fast becoming the bane of our existence. #BobbyMotaung.— Selby Bokaba (@Selbybok) August 5, 2020
Scenes at Naturena Security gates right now.#Bobbymotaung pic.twitter.com/rBQ3NbQANO— Colman Photo 👆👆 (@PhotoColman) August 5, 2020
#Bobbymotaung kuyafana he didn't submit a CV to get employed as he told us so he's definately coming back. pic.twitter.com/Anc8Yu0Dxg— Common Sense (@Nkulie_thabza) August 4, 2020
