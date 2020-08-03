Pirates duo set to join Chippa

The close working relationship between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United looks set to continue for some time to come.

Pirates duo Bongani Sam and Zakhele Lepasa could be joining Chippa on loan in the new season.

In the past few seasons, their relationship has been illustrated in that there have been more than 29 players’ movements between the two clubs.

Sources close to both players say Chippa and Pirates have already engaged, and talks are at the advanced stage, with the duo to move to Port Elizabeth once the current campaign is concluded.

“They are going to Chippa those players. They are just waiting for the season to end so they can move to PE,” a source said.

Both Sam and Lepasa have struggled for game time under coach Josef Zinnbauer and perhaps a move is what they need to revive their promising careers somewhere.

They both only made two appearances for the Buccaneers before the season was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus.

When Sam representative Bevan Dicks was asked for a comment, he was edgy, and this suggests the player may well be going to PE next season.

“I’m not willing to comment on anything now, you can call me maybe once the season is finished and we can take it from there,” Dicks said.

Chippa’s chief operation officer, Lukhanyo Mzinzi, said they had not inquired about the players but that they could not rule out anything.

“That’s not true, we’ve not inquired about any player at this moment, because our focus is on finishing the league,” Mzinzi said.

“And we have a new coach so we can’t be recruiting players behind his back.

“However, everybody knows that we enjoy a good relationship with Orlando Pirates.

“We always sit down at the end of the season and continue with our relationship. Nothing you can rule out between Chippa and Pirates. We do enjoy a good relationship with them.”

Meanwhile, AmaZulu and their former assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza have smoked the peace pipe.

In April, Usuthu took Khenyeza, who now coaches GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy, to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) dispute resolution chamber (DRC) for “breaching his contract''.

Khenyeza allegedly resigned on the club’s WhatsApp group while he still had a running contract with the Durban club.

AmaZulu felt the retired striker should have bought himself out before accepting the Galaxy coaching post.

However, the dispute has since been resolved, according to AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela.

“We had negotiations with Mabhuti regarding the matter,” Sokhela said.

“We have come to some sort of an agreement.

“We don’t like to fight battles through courts or the DRC.

“I am happy with the way we’ve managed to settle this matter,” Sokhela said.

“I always prefer to settle matters out of court and that is what we’ve done with Mabhuti.

“Over the years, I have learnt that in court there’s never any winner, so it’s always wise to negotiate everyone on your own as two parties.”

While the Usuthu boss was reluctant to detail how they came to agreement with Khenyeza, the Sowetan reliably learnt that the Galaxy coach had paid a certain amount of money to AmaZulu, who withdrew the matter from the DRC.

“It’s not money per se [that settled the dispute] it was just an agreement that we reached. Certain apologies were made from his side, that’s all I can tell you,” Sokhela said.

Sokhela was optimistic their paths, as Usuthu, would cross with Khenyeza’s again in future.

“We hope in future we will be able to work together again,” the AmaZulu manager noted.

Sokhela also provided an update on suspended mentor Jozef Vukusic, whom Khenyeza was assisting.

The Slovakian tactician was placed on special leave earlier in March after a string of poor results that condemned AmaZulu to the relegation zone.

“As we speak, there’s a process taking place.

“We hope to conclude the matter shortly ... it’s now a formal internal hearing,” Sokhela said.

“We’re waiting for the outcome.

“It’s that outcome that will guide us regarding his future at the club.”

— SowetanLIVE