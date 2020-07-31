Covid regulations play havoc with Boks’ return to international arena
With the clock ticking and Covid-19 return-to-play restrictions conspiring against them, the Springboks may be forced to pull out of the Rugby Championship.
The world champions, whose players are still sitting on the sidelines, are scheduled to travel to New Zealand to play the Rugby Championship in a bio bubble in November...
