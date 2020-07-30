Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has issued a rallying cry to his teammates and urged them to "continue where we left off" before the season was suspended in March due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Chiefs were top of the Absa Premiership standings with a four-point advantage over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns‚ though the Brazilians do have a game in hand.

Khune said while it was not easy for the players to train on their own at home for months after South Africa went into strict coronavirus-enforced lockdown rules‚ it is important for them to dig deep and hang onto their lead.

“It’s important for us to continue where we left off‚” said Khune.

“Luckily‚ we have new technology like Zoom where we could have video communication. This helped the coaches to guide us on exercises to keep fit.

"It was a frustrating time‚ as we missed being on the field‚ we just had to hang in there.”