Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou applauds decision to resume season

Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou has applauded the decision to resume the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season and says sanity has prevailed.

The Absa premiership and the GladAfrica Championship will return to action on August 8 for the first time since March after the National Soccer League (NSL) Board of Governors (BoG) unanimously agreed to play the campaigns to their conclusion on Monday.

Efstathiou‚ who told TimesLIVE a few days ago that declaring the season null and void would not stand up in court‚ said Monday's outcome is fair for everyone.

“Last time we spoke I told you that the best solution must be fairness and that is to finish the season on the field of play‚” said Efstathiou.

“We are happy with the decision that has been made by the BoG because it is fair for everyone. Now‚ let’s go out there and finish the league on the field of play and see who will be promoted at the end of the season.”