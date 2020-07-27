Combustible Belgian coach Luc Eymael has once again courted controversy after he was fired with immediate effect by Tanzania Premier League side Yanga Africans for calling the club's fans ‘illiterate and monkeys’.

Eymael‚ who joined Yanga Africans in January from Absa Premiership side Black Leopards‚ is no stranger to controversy and had a frosty relationship with outspoken Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela during his time in South Africa.

Yanga Africans issued a strongly worded statement on Monday after the discriminatory and racists comments made by Eymael and said the Belgian must leave the East African country.

“The Yanga Club leadership is saddened by the rude and discriminatory statements made by its coach Luc Eymael and spread on social media‚” the Tanzanian club said.

“Some of those statements by coach Luc Eymael (include) accusing the fans that they have no education‚ the people in this country are stupid‚ the fans do not know football their job is to shout like monkeys and ducks‚ club leaders are zero and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) exists only for Lions.

“Due to these racist statements‚ the Yanga Club leadership has decided to fire coach Luc Eymael from today (27 July 2020) and ensure he leaves the country as soon as possible.”

Yanga Africans management also apologised to the country’s leadership and the public.

“Yanga leadership apologises to the country's leaders‚ the leadership of the Tanzania Football Federation‚ Lions Club leaders‚ members‚ fans and fans of Yanga‚ as well as the general public for the offensive and insulting statements made by the coach Luc Eymael.

"Yanga Club values ​​and believes in the principles of discipline and dignity‚ and opposes any form of Discrimination.”

Eymael has reportedly apologised for his comments and it remains to be seen if he will ever be offered a coaching job on the continent again after this outburst.

The controversial mentor coached Leopards‚ Free State Stars and Polokwane City in South Africa.