Fast gun Nortje expects a thriller

Proteas speedster Anrich Nortjé believes playing in front of an empty stadium will not have a negative effect on players as he looks ahead to Saturday’s 3Team Cricket match presented by Rain.



Nortje, who will take the ball for the Mr D Foods Kites, believes the side, led by prolific Proteas opener Quinton de Kock, have enough firepower to give their opponents, the Outsurance Kingfishers and the Takealot Eagles, a difficult time out in the middle. ..

