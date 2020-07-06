Chippa United COO Mzinzi confident new coach Seema will usher in new era

Chippa United chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi is confident that newly-appointed coach Lehlohonolo Seema will help end the club's continual fight against relegation in the Absa Premiership.

The Eastern Cape club announced the appointment of the 40-year-old former Bloemfontein Celtic mentor on a three-year contract on Monday morning.

Mzinzi said Seema would be a great help to the club going forward.

“As a Chippa brand we have always believed in up-and-coming (coaches) in South Africa.

"But what is different with coach Seema is that he does not need to prove himself anymore‚” Mzinzi said.