Saru send in cavalry to save Kings
Concerned SA Rugby bosses have deployed heavyweight rugby administrators Monde Tabata and Jannie Louw to help sort out the cash crisis facing the Isuzu Southern Kings.
In an attempt to nip any potential financial problems in the bud, SA Rugby bosses have wasted no time in sending in the cavalry...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.