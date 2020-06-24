Rugby World Cup winner and Advent Sports Entertainment and Media (ASEM) chief executive officer Francois Pienaar has dismissed suggestions that Proteas team director Mark Boucher is a shareholder of the 3TeamCricket tournament that was to take place at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

Pienaar‚ whose ASEM oversees the Varsity Cup and the various sporting codes that fall under Varsity Sports‚ is the CEO of the 3TC tournament.

An email that has been circulated and TimesLIVE has seen claims that Boucher is a shareholder/founder.

“I can categorically confirm that Mark Boucher is not a shareholder. This is a spurious and defamatory allegation‚” Pienaar said.

CSA’s acting chief executive officer Dr Jacques Faul said they are considering legal action with regards to the email.

The tournament was scheduled to take place on Saturday‚ but has been postponed as it hasn’t received the necessary government approval.

“We know there’s a document circulating‚ but that’s fraudulent. We’re going to lay fraud charges.

"The moment you misrepresent the truth‚ its fraud and there’s a document that indicates that Mark is a shareholder and that’s been send to the media.

"The dolus (intent) is to do harm‚ so there’s a bit of crimen injuria‚ but fraud is the one because all we need to prove is that someone drafted the document isn’t true.

“Directors get registered and there are official documents for that. He helped develop the concept and he declared that. In our books‚ he helped develop the concept that’s going to be played and that money is going to charity. We don’t see that as a conflict.”

Faul clarified as to when CSA employees find themselves in conflict of interest matters.

“Where the conflict may come in from a future perspective is where it develops and 3TC rolls out as this world event or more. Only then they’ll have to declare if they getting any money from it or they’re a shareholder.

"They also have to seek permission to be a shareholder‚” Faul said

South African Cricketer’s Association CEO Andrew Breetzke said in an email that they weren’t aware of the document that has been widely circulated.

“Saca is not aware of the document circulating on social media (this is the first I am hearing of it)‚ and has no knowledge as to the status of Mark Boucher relative to 3TC‚” Breetzke said.