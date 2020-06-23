The tug-of-war for lock Sintu Manjezi between the Cheetahs and the Bulls has come to an amicable conclusion as the 25-year-old will be part of the Pretoria franchise from July 1.

This brings an end to an unexpected saga where the 25-year-old’s contractual status with the Bloemfontein franchise over an extension of his contract was a bone of contention.

Earlier this month‚ City Press had reported that the Bulls were going to intervene with regards to his contract with the Cheetahs.

In the end‚ the Bulls and the Cheetahs have reached an agreement and the St Andrews College old boy‚ who has been playing elite rugby since 2015 when he featured for the Southern Kings‚ will be making the 467km trip from Mangaung to Tshwane.

The Bulls do not have that many viable options at lock with Juandre Kruger‚ Andries Ferreira and to an extent Ian Groenewald have not covered themselves with glory during their stuttering Super Rugby campaign‚ while Ruan Nortje has shown glimpses of talent.