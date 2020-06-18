Wits sale was messy, says former player Daine Klate

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth-born former Bidvest Wits star Daine Klate says the way news of the club’s sale was conveyed to the public was messy.



The 35-year-old spent successful seasons with the Clever Boys, winning the league title, MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout trophy...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.