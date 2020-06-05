Springbok and Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka and some of his teammates have gifted food parcels to vulnerable families throughout Tshwane who have been the hardest- hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Eastern Cape-born star took time out of his busy schedule‚ saying he came because he understands the pain of going to bed hungry.

“I know exactly what it’s like to be so hungry for days that you cannot sleep‚ think or even train‚” he said.

The group handed out hundreds of food parcels that were delivered to the Kingdom of Life Centre‚ the Bophirima Elderly Home‚ Youth for Survival and the Pheli Ryders Motorcycle Club in Atteridgeville‚ Mamelodi and Saulsville.

Gqoboka‚ from Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape‚ said his personal experience of hunger is what inspired him to drive this project.

“I believe nobody should worry where their next meal will come from. I’ve been in that position where I’ve given up on food that day‚ and someone helped me. I know how it feels. Hunger is now.