Absa ends 16-year sponsorship with PSL

The league will have a new main sponsor in the new season.

This after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed that their 16-year marriage with Absa will come to an end after this campaign, reports HeraldLIVE's sister publication SowetanLIVE.

“We have enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship with the PSL and have supported the PSL’s work in South African football and sports development. While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor of for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts. We are therefore exploring alternative options to continue our relationship with the PSL,” Daniel Mninele, chief executive at Absa said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the PSL and football community for the excellent partnership and support over the years.”

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza thanked Absa for their sponsorship in the last years.

“The Absa Premiership era will forever be a reference point for football glory, both in term of club development and player performance in our sports history. The PSL is grateful to Absa for strengthening the league to true professionalism,” Khoza said.

Absa will be exiting with a bang as it was the first time this season that champions prize money is R15m.