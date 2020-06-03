Every professional team should have a women’s side, says Benni
Former Bafana Bafana star and Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy believes the only way to grow women’s football in SA is if football bosses made it mandatory for every professional team to have a women’s team.
Banyana Banyana have won several Cosafa Cup tournaments, played in almost every Women’s Afcon showpiece, and been to Olympic Games in London 2012 and Rio 2016 and took part in their first World Cup in 2019...
