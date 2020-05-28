National kart champion Joshua Coertze takes on virtual Le Mans

Nelson Mandela Bay kart racer Joshua Coertze has used online racing platforms as a means of keeping up his competitive edge and counteract his prolonged absence from the track due to Covid-19.



Having to deal with the cancellation and postponement of races, Joshua said the adjustment had been tough at first but he realises that it is something that is affecting sportsmen and women around the world. ..

