The Bulls continued their spending spree on Tuesday with the acquisition of highly-rated Western Province hooker Schalk Erasmus.

The 22-year-old Erasmus‚ who matriculated next door to Loftus at Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies)‚ will arrive in Pretoria next month from the Cape Town as soon as the lockdown travel restrictions permit.

Erasmus‚ who won a bronze medal with the Junior Boks at the World Rugby U20 Championship in France two years ago‚ has signed a three-year contract that will see him stay at Loftus until October 2023.

“I enjoyed my time in the Cape. Memories were made and a few rugby goals of mine ticked off‚ but I’m excited for something different and I believe Loftus is the place for the experience.

"I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with my new Bulls family as soon as possible‚” he said.

During his school days at Affies‚ the front rower represented the Blue Bulls at various age-group Craven Weeks and the SA Schools team. He went on to study at Stellenbosch University where he helped Maties to Varsity Cup glory in 2018 and 2019.

He was promoted to senior rugby and made his Currie Cup debut off the bench against the Griquas while also turning out for Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge.

The Jake White revolution at Loftus has already seen the notable arrivals of Arno Botha‚ utility back Gio Aplon‚ prop Marcel van der Merwe‚ lock Walt Steenkamp‚ Johan Grobbelaar‚ Gerhard Steenekamp and Muller Uys over the past few weeks.