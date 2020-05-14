Confident Chiefs coach Middendorp backs striker Kambole to find scoring boots

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is confident that misfiring Zambian international striker Lazalous Kambole will ultimately deliver the goods for the club.

The 26-year-old Kambole‚ who joined Amakhosi amid much fanfare in July last year‚ has struggled to find his footing in South African football and is yet to find the back of the net after 12 matches in all competitions.

His struggles have not come at a huge cost for the club as strikers Samir Nurković and Leonardo Castro have been banging in the goals for the Absa Premiership leaders.

“We all know what a good player Lazalous Kambole is and we are working hard to have him show his full potential.

"What is important now is that we all want to become better. That is the understanding of the team and everybody is making a contribution to achieve that‚” said Middendorp.