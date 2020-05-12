The SA Football Association (Safa) will wait for French-based Bongani Zungu to get back to South Africa before “dealing with” the player’s comments he has made about Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki‚ Safa president Danny Jordaan has said.

Jordaan said he had already spoken to Zungu on the phone about the matter‚ and the player had apologised to the Safa president.

Jordaan suggested that Safa would broker mending the relationship‚ should that be necessary‚ between the Amiens SC midfielder and Ntseki.

This follows harsh criticism by Zungu regarding being left out of the Bafana squad in March for the ultimately postponed Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.