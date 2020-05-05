J-Bay surf spectacle still on for now

The Corona J-Bay Open, scheduled for July, will go ahead as planned for now, World Surf League CEO Erik Logan said.

Responding via e-mail, Logan said it was still “too early” to determine whether the event would be cancelled.

As the global Covid-19 pandemic continues to tighten its grip on sport events the world over, the WSL has seen its first five stops on the 2020 Championship Tour, which was meant to kick off with the Corona Open Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, either cancelled or postponed.

“Due to the continued evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Surf League is postponing or cancelling all events, at all levels of competition including the regional qualifying series,” Logan said.

“We are extending the postponement of all WSL events through June which means the scheduled Championship Tour stop in June, the Oi Rio Pro [in Brazil from June 18-27], is officially postponed in hopes that conditions of travel ease enough to run this year.

“Our next update for the 2020 Championship Tour season and all our events will be on June 1, and only then can a call be made on the Corona Open J-Bay and the remainder of events for 2020,” he said.