SA Rugby ponders which team to be on in world leadership battle

SA Rugby is yet to decide who they will back in the David vs Goliath arm wrestle for control of World Rugby.

Electronic ballots to be cast this month will decide if incumbent chairperson Bill Beaumont will prevail over his challenger Agustin Pichot with the result expected to be announced on May 12.

SA Rugby's 12-member board is yet to convene to discuss the matter, but they will be under pressure from their Sanzaar alliance partners to throw their weight behind Argentine Pichot, who is campaigning on a ticket to disrupt the world order.

SA Rugby's World Rugby council members Mark Alexander, Jurie Roux and Vanessa Doble are yet to be mandated, but they will be aware that Europe has monopolised the chair in rugby's highest office since elections were introduced in 1996.

Welshman Vernon Pugh became the International Rugby Board's first elected chairperson, followed by Irishman Syd Millar (2003-2007), France's Bernard Lapasset (2008-2016) and Beaumont from 2016. SA's Silas Nkanunu was vice-president during Millar's stint, and Oregan Hoskins did the same under Lapasset.