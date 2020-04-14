Dejected player close to breaking point as unpaid salary continues to frustrate

A soccer player in Polokwane says he is close to breaking point as his salary has not been paid since last year.

Jean Munganga thought that his career would take off when he joined GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila from Black Leopards in August last year and is now a frustrated man as the last time he received his salary was at the end of October.

The 29-year-old DR Congo defender is appealing to Tshakhuma owner Masala Mulaudzi to pay his outstanding salaries as he is struggling to look after his family.

“It is tough to be in this situation where you are not able to support your family because you have not been paid your salary‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“It is very difficult to go for almost six months without a salary when you have a wife and kids and I have exhausted all my savings.

"You must remember that I am not from South Africa‚ I also have a family in Congo where I come from who also rely on me for survival.

"I sent them money to survive and where I am staying in Polokwane there is rent that needs to be paid. How does one survive if you don’t get a salary that is due to you?”