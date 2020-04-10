The testing cricketing summer meant that SA had to throw some young players in the deep end across all formats.

Some sank‚ but the likes of Janneman Malan‚ Kyle Verreynne and Lutho Sipamla did what was expected of them‚ especially in the white ball sections of the respective tours.

While cricket and international sport have been suspended indefinitely because of Covid-19‚ SA coach Mark Boucher had time to reflect on how the youngsters turned around SA’s season.

“I was pleased with the youngsters and what we wanted to do was to give chances to youngsters when we rested senior players,” he said.

“In a way‚ it was throwing players into the deep end and seeing how they were going to respond. They did well and we were in a pleasant situation at the end of the season.

“A lot of guys were in form and it allowed us to select from a bigger pool of players. That poses a couple of headaches. When you give chances to youngsters‚ you don’t give six or seven of them a run‚ you blend them with senior players.

However‚ Boucher doesn’t feel that senior franchise players should be jettisoned. Rassie van der Dussen was one of those who came through for the national team in what was a difficult summer.