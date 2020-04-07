Augusta National reschedules Masters for November, US Open moves to September

Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday that it had identified November 9-15 as a possible date for the rescheduled Masters.

Augusta National had earlier postponed the Masters due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but had not rescheduled the year's first major.

First round play had been set to begin on Thursday.

"While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the coronavirus," said Augusta National in statement.

"Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport.

"We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favourable counsel and direction from health officials."

Earlier on Monday the R&A had announced that the 149th Open Championship scheduled for Royal St George's from July 16-19 had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Also on Monday, the US Open golf championship, which had been set for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York, has been rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the US Golf Association announced on Monday.

The new dates for the year's third major are September 17-20 also at Winged Foot.