McLaren boss Brown warns F1 must change to survive

Formula One is in "a very fragile state" due to the new coronavirus crisis and risks losing some of its 10 teams unless some big changes are made, McLaren boss Zak Brown warned.

The season has yet to start, with two races - including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in May - cancelled and six postponed so far.

The sport has already made some changes, including postponing a planned major technical rule change from 2021 to 2022 and agreeing teams will use the same cars next year but Brown said more was needed.

"Could I see - through what is going on right now in the world if we don't tackle this situation head on very aggressively - two teams disappearing? Yeah," the American told the BBC.