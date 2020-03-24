Rulani Mokwena wants Chippa to spend more time in East London

Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says coach Rulani Mokwena wants the Eastern Cape club to use training facilities at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London more frequently.

The Chilli Boys are based in Port Elizabeth where they use the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as their first-choice venue and only go to East London for some of their matches.

“Previously the club would go to East London just to play on match days and we were not enjoying that home ground advantage of being an East London club‚” Mpengesi said.

“So now‚ coach Rulani said once every two weeks the team must go to East London so we can familiarise ourselves with the environment there.

“But also‚ we want to develop players from Buffalo City because we have a partnership with that municipality, and we are happy with what coach Rulani said to us.

“Recently we played a friendly there and he said one player from that area must go for assessments in Port Elizabeth.”

Mpengesi also said that they never had a problem with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

He said his club remained in demand and he was never threatened by politics.

“Chippa United is the only club of the province and we are in demand.

“We are not threatened by removal or continuation of anything‚ we are in demand as a club.

“Many municipalities in many provinces would love to have a club like Chippa United.”

