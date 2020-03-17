The South African Football Association (Safa) are to brief Minister of Sports‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday on the impact of coronavirus on soccer and recommend the indefinite suspension of all football in the country.

In a statement Safa said they will brief the minister on the international and continental impact by the coronavirus pandemic on football.

Safa are also to brief Mthethwa on their “advice” made on Monday that all football in South Africa be indefinitely suspended.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) – Safa’s professional wing –have thus far only suspended their Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship games for the coming week. This is pending a meeting of the PSL’s board of governors on Thursday.

The league have said they will ask the government for clarity on State President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national emergency‚ which includes a prohibition of gatherings of more than 100 people‚ with a view to determining if the PSL can play games behind closed doors.

Safa‚ however‚ are to recommend to the minister that closed-doors games have not been effective in spreading the virus.